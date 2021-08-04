Free Ice Cream Social held in Lake Ozark

Dan Field

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Ice cream, ice cream, we all scream for ice cream! Especially when it’s free.

Yes, that’s right, ice cream lovers of the world, as part of the Best Dam Birthday Bash Celebration – which includes Bagnell Dam’s 90th birthday celebration – a local real estate company and a title company are partnering with the City of Lake Ozark to host a free drive-through ice cream event.

It will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Lake Ozark Roadside Park adjacent to the City Hall, 3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

The Grein Team Realty and First Title Insurance Agency will be serving ice cream on the Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Day. The board of aldermen approved a Special Event Permit July 27 to allow for the event.

Vehicles will enter the park from Bagnell Dam Blvd. and then exit the one-way road to the southeast back onto Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Fireworks

The day will conclude with a huge lake-wide fireworks show featuring fireworks at six locations.

The simultaneous show will begin about 9:45 p.m. Locations on the Main Channel are at the 13-mile marker, the 26 mm, the 34 mm, the 38 mm and the 42 mm. The other location is at the 10 mm of the Niangua Arm.