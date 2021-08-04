Camdenton man charged in election disruption

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

A Camdenton man has been charged after pulling a knife on an employee of a resort and created damage at a polling location during Tuesday’s election.

Corey J. Coffelt of Camdenton has been formally charged with first degree burglary, felony endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, and first degree property damage. More charges are pending.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, on the morning of August 3, deputies responded to the voting location at the Autumn Village office in Camdenton, where a subject disrupted the internet by damaging the modem and phone lines. The suspect then broke into nearby Rippling Waters Resort where he pulled a knife on an employee and was soon apprehended by deputies.