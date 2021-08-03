Man drowns on Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun staff

A Elwood, Kan. man who was seen getting into the water at Shady Gators before he went missing, was found a few days later at the 7.5-mile marker of the main channel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cornelious Anderson, 20, was last seen entering the water around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 by contracted security at Shady Gators Bar & Grill.

The man was recovered on August 2 at 9:39 a.m. His body was transported to Allee Holman Howe Funeral Home.