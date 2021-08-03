Landslide shuts down road

Joyce L. Miller

Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

A leaking sewer line may be the cause of a landslide that shut down a county road leading to Ozark Isles peninsula.

Engineers working with the Camden County Road and Bridge Department determined the sewer line may have initially moved just enough to cause the line to break, and after a period of time caused the hillside to weaken and slide down into the ravine.

The landslide shut down the only public roadway onto the peninsula in late May. Residents have been using Summit Ridge, a private road to get to and from their homes. Ozarks Isles Rd. is off Lake Rd. 54-82, west of Camdenton.

Costs to repair the damage could run anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000, according to Camden County Associate Commissioner Don Williams. The final cost will depend on whether the county will have to move a small wastewater treatment plant. A temporary treatment plant has been set up just in case the other plant ends up sliding down the hill when construction gets underway.

The landslide has continued to shift since being reported. As it moved, the landslide exposed the ruptured sewer line that is now believed to be the cause. The nearby wastewater treatment plant was not damaged but may have to be moved in order to repair the damage and open the road.

Williams said the engineering firm hired by the county has completed topographical surveys, soil samples and a geotechnical report. Fixing the landslide will require excavating all the debris that slid down into the ravine and stabilizing the hillside.