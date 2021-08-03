New class of inductees for Shootout Hall of Fame

Dan Field

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The name Bob Morgan evokes memories of a gentleman boat racer, a well-respected international competitor who called the Lake of the Ozarks home. His long history of offshore and local racing came to an abrupt end on Nov. 9, 2011, when he and fellow racer Jeffrey (J.T.) Tillman were killed in the Key West Super Boat World Championships. Morgan and others are credited with helping start the Lake Rescue Shootout many years ago, and Morgan was an integral part of the charity event until his death. He kept interest in the Shootout alive by showcasing match races with his son Robbie and other fellow racers in his 46-foot Skater named Big Thunder, the namesake of the business he and his wife, Sue, owned for several years. Morgan’s legacy in the racing world and at the lake is part of the racing legacy at Lake of the Ozarks. His contribution were recognized in 2013 with the Bob Morgan Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Hall of Fame built on the grounds of Captain Ron’s.

Every year, as part of the Shootout celebration, a new class of inductees are honored for their contributions and support of the event. For 2021, the event will be held on Aug. 24 at the Lighthouse in Sunrise Beach. The social begins at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.

The inductees for 2021 are:

Rob Morgan - son the late Bob Morgan

Randy Kent - volunteer, racer and owner of Marine Concepts

Dennis Klautzer - Shootout broadcaster, Viper Communications

Ivan “Buck” Stracener - racer, longtime supporter

Connie and Dave Weyer - volunteers, racers, Shootout board member and founders of Advantage Marine

For ticket information visit https://lakeoftheozarksshootout.com/