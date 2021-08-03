Voters pass sales tax for Camden County Sheriff's Department

Lake Sun staff

Camden County voters approved a 1/4 cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement during Tuesday's August election. More than 62 percent voted in favor of the tax increase while over 37 percent did not. It was the only issue on the ballot.

Less than 10 percent of the county’s registered voters turned out for the election. A total of 2,986 ballots were cast. There are 32,673 registered voters in Camden County.

The 1/4 cent sales tax on goods and services in Camden County is expected to generate approximately $2.4 million annually for the sheriff’s department. Unlike the law enforcement sales tax that is split between several different departments, the proposed sales tax is earmarked specifically for the sheriff’s department.

The 2021 budget for the sheriff’s department is approximately $7.2 million.

Of the money raised by the tax, Sheriff Tony Helms estimates between $600,000-$650,000 would be used for pay raises to get deputies to $42,000 a year.