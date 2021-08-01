Three injured in boat explosion

Lake Sun Leader

A boat explosion sent three people to the hospital with moderate injures. The incident occurred near the 10-mile marker on Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County on July 31 around 2:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 1993 IMP enclosed bow experienced a mechanical failure in the engine compartment causing an explosion.

Logan Waldow, 21, of Omaha, Neb.; Grace Wright, 22, of St. Charles; and Mariah Moceri, 23, of Foristell were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.