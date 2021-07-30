Best Dam Fireworks Show held in August

Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday, August 10 Missouri turns 200, and the Lake of the Ozarks wants to light up the sky with the biggest celebration taking place in the state. The Best Dam Birthday Fireworks will take place that evening staring at 9:45 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from six different locations around the Lake area. The show will be choreographed to a soundtrack featuring Missouri-born artists and will be broadcast over 93.5 KRMS.

Each location will be the exact same show, fired at exactly the same time. Individually, you can expect one of the largest displays ever presented at the Lake. Collectively, the six shows represent one of the largest displays every fired in the state of Missouri.

Fireworks will be shot from the following locations:

13 Mile Marker by The Lodge of Four Seasons

26 Mile Marker by Margaritaville Lake Resort

10 Mile Marker Niangua- Bridal Cave

34 Mile Marker by Captain Ron’s

38 Mile Marker by Bear Bottom

42 Mile Marker by One Source

Reserve a great seat for this once-in-a-lifetime show. There is an online auction to bid on reserved tables with prime firework viewing that ends on Tuesday, August 3. All proceeds from the online auction go to support the cost of the firework show. The auction is to reserve a table only, you are responsible for all food and beverage.

Online auction locations:

The Lodge of Four Seasons-Seating up to 25

Margaritaville Lake Resort- Table for 10

Paradise-Table for 10

Captain Ron’s-Table for 10

Bear Bottom-Table for 10

Place a bid now https://www.32auctions.com/birthday-bash-fireworks.

Have a special event or celebration? What a great way to celebrate than renting a private table while fireworks are going off in the background. This would be great for a proposal or even to celebrate an anniversary.

There is even an opportunity to be the official fireworks button pusher. Would you or a family member like to bid on the opportunity to be the official “button pusher” and kick off this event? That is right, you and up to 24 people can be on the Valencia Rooftop Patio at The Lodge of the Four Seasons and be the official person to light up the sky. The winner of this bid will be in communications with the logistics point person that evening and KRMS will be doing a live remote on-site with the group. Great exposure for a company or a great way to celebrate a special family event.

Four other locations that have offered a table of 10 for the committee to auction off from 8 p.m. until the end of the show for your front row seat.

The Lake of the Ozarks is proud to celebrate Missouri’s 200th Birthday in true Lake of the Ozarks style. For several months a committee made up of local chambers, tourism officials, business owners and other volunteers have been working hard planning a summer long celebration in honor of Missouri’s 200th and the 90th anniversary of Bagnell Dam. View all the events online at www.bestdambirthdaybash.com.