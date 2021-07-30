Community Orchestra to perform final summer concert

Lake Sun Leader

The last of the free summer concerts of the Lake Area Community Orchestra will be held at the Lake Ozark Christian Church, on Tuesday, August 3, beginning at 7 p.m. Community members and visitors are cordially invited to attend.

In existence for over 30 years, this 35 piece orchestra comes from many communities surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks. They are under the direction of Andrew Drennon who has played in military bands for more than 20 years.

There is great music in store for us at these concerts. Selections include “America, the Beautiful,” “Chimes of Liberty March,” “Double Concerto,” “God of our Fathers,” and the “1812 Overture.” The band usually closes with “Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.”