Lake Sun Leader

A Wellington man was seriously injured in Camden County when he ran off the road along Highway 7 around 1:51 p.m. July 29.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report states James Hoffman, 75, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse when he traveled off the left side of the road, struck a road sign and a tree.

He was taken to University Hospital by air. The report states he was not wearing a seat belt.