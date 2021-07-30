Versailles man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Lake Sun Leader

A Versailles man was seriously injured while driving a 2007 Yamaha R1 motorcycle on Anchorage Road in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tyler Stewart, 20 was driving east on Anchorage Road, near Hill Road when he traveled off the side of the road, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned, ejecting him. He was transported to University Hospital by air.

The accident occurred at 4:48 p.m. on July 29. According to the report, Stewart was wearing a helmet.