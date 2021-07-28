Walmart looking to hire 80 associates in the lake area

Lake Sun Leader

Walmart is hosting on-the-spot interviews at its hiring events at the Osage Walmart and Camdenton Walmart on Tuesday, Aug. 3 as they look to fill 80 full-time and part-time positions.

Positions needed are at the associate level for overnight, front end, and online pickup areas of the store with wages starting at $13- $16.50 depending on the area of the store and shift. All interest applicants can go to the Osage Beach and Camdenton Walmart locations August 3 from 3-6 p.m. to apply.

Walmart recommends interested candidates apply for positions in advance at careers.walmart.com or text “jobs” to 240240. IPads will be available at the store for on-site application completion. Job offers may be conducted onsite with onboarding starting soon after acceptance.