Accidents seriously injure lake residents

Lake Sun staff

A 15-year-old Richland resident was seriously injured when the UTV he was driving flipped over along Route A in Camden County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the minor was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger when he lost control after cresting a hill, travelled on a dry creek bed and overturned. He was flown to Cox Medical Center in Springfield. The accident occurred July 26 at 8:10 p.m.

In a separate accident on Monday, two Camdenton residents were seriously injured in an accident on Highway 5, south of the Niangua Bridge around 6 p.m. According to the MSHP, Kenneth Siddens, 69, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger when he was slowing down for traffic and was rear-ended by Taylor Counts, 26 driving a 20006 Ford Taurus. Both vehicles were totaled.

Counts was taken to University Hospital while Siddens was transported to Lake Regional.