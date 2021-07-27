Camdenton man charged after exposing himself

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

A Camdenton man has been charged with sexual misconduct after exposing himself to children at a YMCA Summer Day Camp in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, on July 25, 2021, 74-year-old Gordon Bruce Mitchell was charged by the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of Felony Sexual Misconduct 1st Degree involving a child under 15 after the incident that occurred at the Lebanon YMCA on July 21. Mitchell is currently being held at the Camden County Jail with a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

On July 22, Lebanon Officers were contacted by Lebanon Family YMCA after a report that Mitchell had been exposing his genitals to children who were attending the YMCA Summer Day Camp. After further investigation, this behavior was found to have occurred on multiple different occasions. Mitchell was taken into custody on his warrant by Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies for the above charges on July 26 without incident.