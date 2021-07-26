SFCC to offer Essentials of Facility Management workforce training

Lake Sun Leader

State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce in partnership with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) will offer Essentials of Facility Management, a 12-week, hybrid (on-ground and online) workforce training course 3:30-6 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Sept. 1 and concluding Dec. 1. Classes will not be held on Oct. 27 and Nov. 24. Class size is limited; registration deadline is Aug. 18. On-ground training sessions will be held in various locations. A virtual “meet and greet” with the certified IFMA instructor is planned for July 28, 11 a.m. to noon.

Facility management professionals are valuable to companies and organizations because they ensure that physical spaces and systems provide functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency for its occupants.

“This course reviews a leader’s role in tactical planning for how to schedule and accomplish daily facility management tasks that support the operation of an organization’s facilities,” said Amy Jackson, SFCC’s The LearningForce executive director. “Whether facility management is the primary role or supplemental responsibility, this course provides the valuable knowledge and awareness necessary.”

The required course work is a combination of exercises, assignments and class participation. All assessments will be completed online via the IFMA web portal.

Course content covers introductions to facility management and operations and maintenance; basics of building systems, and application of technology. Participants will learn about health and safety implications in managing buildings and work management tools. Leadership and management skills and tools for working with employees, contractors and customers will be included.

“Buildings are becoming ‘smart’ through new building and energy management technologies,” said Michael Rogg, Technical Education and Workforce Innovation dean. “It’s vital facility operations personnel stay current with these evolving technologies to identify and create efficiencies in operation of building and facilities.”

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will compete in a peer and facility management challenge and earn an International Facility Management Association and SFCC The LearningForce Certificate of Completion.

The cost is $1,995 per person. Missouri One Start grant funds may be applicable to cover the cost of the course.

For more information and to register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce, call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.

The LearningForce offers a diverse schedule of noncredit continuing education courses for business and industry, professional development and personal enrichment.