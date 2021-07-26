Head Start hosts community fair

Lake Sun staff

USA Today Network

If you are looking for something educational and fun to do with the kids as summer vacation winds down, the Linn Creek City Park will be full of entertainment Friday, July 30, when the Camden County Head Start Program hosts a community resource fair.

Head Start is hosting the fair from 1-6 p.m. Kids will be able to visit with crews from local emergency response teams, see what Gracie Jiu-jitsu is all about and have fun with Sparkie Da’ Clown. Citizens Against Domestic Violence, the MU Extension Service and other organizations will be at the resource fair to share information about their services. It will also be a chance to check out Fry Daddyzz Food Truck that will be at the park.

The Dogwood Animal Shelter will be there and kids will be able to take a chance at the dunk tank.

“We tried to plan this event last fall, but unfortunately COVID put a halt on planning at the center so we are trying again in a larger outdoor venue,” said Randa Ginsky, the Camden County Teacher Director. “We have invited about 20 local businesses ... aside from the regular emergency services and resources to share with the community.”

It’s also a good way to remind parents that Camden County Head Start is now taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year and to sharing information on what the program offers and how it benefits families.

Head Start is a child and family development program for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds and their families. Program services include education, nutrition, health, disability services, and family support. If your child will be 3 years old on or before July 31, they are eligible to apply. Children with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Head Start operates under a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. For more information, contact the Camden County Head Start center at 573-346-7730 or the MOCA Central Office at 1-800 876-3264.

Created in 1965, Head Start is the most successful, longest- running, national child development program in the United States. It provides comprehensive education, health, nutrition, and parent engagement services to low-income children and their families.

MOCA Head Start & Early Head Start Central Office is located in Richland. The program provides services to more than 400 children and their families throughout eight counties: Camden, Crawford, Gasconade, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Phelps, and Pulaski. The mission of MOCA Head Start is to prepare children and develop partnerships with families and communities to enhance the quality of life.