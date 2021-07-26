Art competitions, other events held to celebrate 90th birthday of Bagnell Dam

Lake Sun staff

In honor of the 90th birthday of Bagnell Dam and the 200th anniversary of Missouri, several events will be hosted across the Lake area to celebrate.

The Lake Fine Art Academy & Galleria have collaborated with the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau, Tri-County Lodging Association, and the Lake Area Chambers of Commerce to create the Best Dam En Plein Air Art Festival. The En Plein Air Art Festival will take place August 9-14, with artists arriving at the Lake of the Ozarks to paint local scenery and surrounding businesses.

Artists will paint at 20 different sites around the lake area. Viewers may follow a map to watch artists paint and even buy paintings straight off the easel, however, buyers will have to wait until after the award ceremony on Saturday, August 14 to pick up the work.

A Student En Plein Air Art Competition will be held August 11 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park located on Osage Beach Parkway. Sign up is at the Lake Fine Art Academy & Galleria, located at 5513 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach, or at www.lakefineart.net.

The culminating event is an all-day art sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with different musical guests entertaining throughout the day at The Lodge of Four Seasons Campana Hall. A dinner/gala and awards ceremony will be held from 6-9 p.m. with the Lake of the Ozarks Stringed Symphony entertaining attendees at Campana Hall. Cost to attend the dinner/gala is $40 per person. Tickets may be purchased by going to En Plein Air Art Festival on Facebook.

For more information contact Dr. Paula Brown at 573-693-1750. For more information on Best Dam Birthday Bash events, go to For www.bestdambirthdaybash.com or Best Dam Birthday Bash on Facebook.

Best Dam Birthday Bash events

Best Dam Car Show

July 31, Seven Springs Winery

Cars, trucks and motorcycles of all types will be on display. Live music, speciality vendors and food will be a part of the day. Register on the website to participate.

Best Dam Blood Drive

August 3, Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce & August 4, Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Each donor will receive a free, one-of-a-kind T-shirt.

Best BBQ Birthday Bash

August 6 & 7, Laurie Fairgrounds

The 28th annual Laurie Hillbilly BBQ Cook-off will bring competitors from all over featuring their award-winning barbecue for cash prizes. Anyone can enter to compete.

Best Dam Motorcycle Ride

August 7, Zack Wheat Post 624 American Legion in Sunrise Beach

A free bike ride will take off at 9 a.m. at the Post. Breakfast and T-shirts will be available for a small fee.

Best Dam 5K Fun Run/Walk

August 7, Old Kinderhook

Walk or run through the scenic grounds at Old Kinderhook. Cost is $25 to enter with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call Jasen at 314-401-5518 or email jasenjones17@icloud.com.

Best Dam En Plein Air Art Festival

August 9-14, Lake Fine Art Academy & Galleria

Artists will be spread out over 20 different venues painting in the competition. A gala/art show and sale/awards ceremony will be held. For more information, go to www.lakefineart.net.

Best Dam Fireworks Display

August 10

Enjoy an amazing fireworks show no matter where you are located at the Lake. The plan is to place barges from the 0 to 39-mile markers where fireworks will be synchronized to go off at the same time.