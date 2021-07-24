St. Peters man drowns while swimming in Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun staff

A St. Peters man drowned while swimming in Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, July 23 at the 18-mile marker of the main channel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Medley, 69, was trying to return to the dock, went underwater, came back up, and grabbed the dock ladder when his head went back underwater. He was pulled up on the dock by bystanders who started CPR.

Medley was pronounced dead at the scene by a Camden County Medical Examiner around 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Hedges Funeral Home in Camdenton.