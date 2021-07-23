Man drowns after jumping from high dive

Lake Sun staff

An Illinois man drowned after jumping off a high dive into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christopher McClain, 64, of Linconshire, Ill. did a backflip off the high dive from a deck and failed to resurface. The incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. at a home off Sioux Road in Camden County.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered by divers from the Mid County Fire Protection District. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and Rocky Mount Fire Department also responded to the scene.