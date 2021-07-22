Ashley Brown named director at Columbia College-Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun Leader

Columbia College Regional Director Civilian Region 4 and Evening Campus Director Andrew Reeves recently appointed Ashley Brown as location director at Columbia College-Lake of the Ozarks. Brown is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the respective location, including class scheduling and student and faculty recruitment. She also maintains the location’s visibility and reputation in the community.

“Ashley has made an instant impact since becoming the location director in Osage Beach, Missouri,” said Reeves. “She is constantly looking to make the college a better place and will work tirelessly to accomplish that. We’re excited to see the Lake of the Ozarks location continue to flourish under her guidance.”

Brown joined Columbia College following a three-year tenure with William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. She served as the institution’s Director of Marketing, while also working as an adjunct faculty member in its Undergraduate Communications/Public Relations department.

“It’s an honor to lead operations at Columbia College’s Lake of the Ozarks location and I’m excited for what lies ahead in the future,” said Brown. “I’m surrounded by a tremendous group of staff and faculty members and we are dedicated to positively impacting the lives of our current and future student body.”

Brown has over two decades of professional experience in training and education, as well as strategic communications and public relations. She originally worked at Columbia College from 2003-15 as an adjunct faculty member in Public Speaking and Communications.

The Jefferson City, Missouri, native received her Bachelor of Arts in English Communications/Journalism from William Woods University in 1990. Brown later completed her Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction/Adult Learning Methodology from William Woods in 2003. She is set to obtain her Doctor of Organizational Leadership from Concordia University in Dec. 2021.

