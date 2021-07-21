House fire under investigation

Lake Sun Leader

Officials are investigating a house fire that occurred just west of Camdenton on Tuesday.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Snyder Road located West of Camdenton at 2:24 p.m. on July 20.

First arriving firefighters found a single story home with approximately 25 percent of the home on fire, flames showing from two sides of the home. Firefighters also found two sheds, two cars and one boat on fire in the yard behind the home. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down and make entry into the home to continue fire extinguishment. The fire was marked under control approximately 40 minutes after the firefighters arrived on scene. This fire occurred in an area with no fire hydrants, so tankers were utilized to shuttle water from the lake that was supplied by a MCFPD fire boat on scene.

There were no injuries reported. The home and contents suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal Office and Missouri State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MCFPD responded to the scene with one engine, one squad, three tankers and one fireboat. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with a unit from Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, Southwest Fire Protection District, Camden County Ambulance District, Camden County Sherriff’s Office, and Laclede Electric.Additionally, the Lebanon Fire Department responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover for any additional emergency calls.

All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 8:15 p.m.