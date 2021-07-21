Midwest Drifters headquarters involved in fire

Joyce L. Miller

There were no injuries in a late-night fire that caused significant damage to a large metal building on Highway 42 that is believed to be the local headquarters for the Midwest Drifters.

The Midwest Drifters were involved in the shooting late last week on the Bagnell Dam Strip that left one dead and four injured.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District has turned the investigation over to the Missouri State Fire Marshall's office who is looking into the cause of the fire.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to the fire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire could be seen shooting from the building.

Firefighters were able to put it out within 30 minutes but remained on the scene until 5:30 a.m. cleaning up and inspecting the aftermath of the blaze.

There has been no official confirmation that the fire was some sort of act of retaliation stemming from the shooting incident.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as Blane Curley, of Camdenton.

The State Fire Marshall's Office has not released any information regarding the fire.