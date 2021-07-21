Man injured in PWC accident

Lake Sun Leader

A California man received moderate injuries after he was struck by a PWC during an accident that occurred at the 2.5 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 41, Derek Place, of Clovis, Calif. was struck by another PWC driven by Ian Place, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colo. when they were traveling too close and he fell into the water. The accident took place Tuesday, July 20 around 2:40 p.m.

Place was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.