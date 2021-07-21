Camden County vaccination rate makes small increase

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Camden County has administered more than 29,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 20, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 2.4% from the previous week's tally of 28,878 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Camden County, 34% of people living in Camden County are fully vaccinated as of July 20. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 656,484 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of July 20 are Boone County (47%), St. Charles County (46%), St. Louis County (44%), Joplin (44%) and Franklin County (41%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Camden County as of July 20:

How many people in Camden County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

39% of people in Camden County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 17,389 people

34% of people in Camden County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 15,468 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

47% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,875,025 people

41% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,472,883 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.