Highway Patrol helps provide blood following shooting

A tragic shooting outside a Lake Ozark bar last week required some quick action on the part of Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), and an assist from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident illustrated the importance of a local blood provider that can respond quickly to any emergency.

Early on Thursday evening, July 15, CBCO received an urgent request from Lake Regional Hospital for additional red cells, platelets, and plasma to treat several wounded shooting victims. “We enlisted the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in getting the additional blood to them quickly,” CBCO Senior Director of Distribution Shannon Long said. “It is called a red-light relay, with troopers running in full emergency mode. They pass the blood from patrol vehicle to vehicle until it reaches the destination. It is not a tactic that is used often, but it is the quickest way to meet emergency blood needs.”

As the sole provider of blood for 44 area healthcare providers, CBCO has the advantage of being able to respond quickly to emergency blood needs. “Last Thursday was a great example of how a locally sourced blood provider is really the best option when it comes to meeting an emergency call,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “Our donors did their part in helping to ensure that the right types of blood were on the shelves. Our distribution department responded immediately when the request came in, and the Highway Patrol saw to it that the blood arrived quickly. I commend and thank everyone for their efforts in helping to meet the challenge.”

CBCO urges eligible blood donors to help build blood reserves for the next emergency call. Go to https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ to find an opportunity to give in your area.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.