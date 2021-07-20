Another new business for Camdenton

Joyce L. Miller

Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Camdenton will soon be home to another new business. Construction is underway for a new Kwik Kar on Highway 54 West.

City administrator Jeff Hooker said city officials have been working with the Kwik Kar developers to open a new location in Camdenton. Construction on the location got underway last week. A fall opening dates is expected.

Mike Burbank, of Kwik Kar, said the Camdenton location will be similar to the one in Osage Beach and will offer many of the same services.

Kwik Kar currently operates car washes in Jefferson City and Osage Beach.The company employs approximately 160 people. They expect to add 20-25 employees in Camdenton.

“When we opened Osage Beach in 2009, we identified the Camdenton location as a future target for expansion. We have many customers who live in Camdenton that use our services in Osage Beach. They have been asking us for years to build a car wash in Camdenton,” he said. “Additionally, we feel the time is right to expand due to the overall growth that the entire lake area has experienced over the last two years.”

Kwik Kar has built and developed car wash and oil change facilities all over Missouri for the past 20 years, Burbank said.

“No one has been more welcoming and business friendly than the city of Camdenton,” he said. “It is evident to us the city executives and staff take great pride in what Camdenton has to offer and they have a vision of growth going forward.”

Hooker said the city is excited to have another service in town for residents. Camdenton has seen the opening of several new businesses in the last year.