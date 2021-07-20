Head Start taking applications for school year

Lake Sun Leader

Would you like to give your child a Head Start? Camden County Head Start is now taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Head Start is a child and family development program for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds and their families. Program services include education, nutrition, health, disability services, and family support.

If your child will be 3 years old on or before July 31, they are eligible to apply. Children with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Head Start operates under a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, contact the Camden County Head Start center at (573) 346-7730 or the MOCA Central Office toll-free at 1-800 876-3264