More charges, details emerge in fatal shooting

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

A second man has been formally charged in Miller County court for his involvement during a fatal shooting that took place last week on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

Daniel Kurtzeborn, 38, of Iberia was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Kurtzeborn was observed in video surveillance taken from the scene of brandishing a firearm and exchanging gunfire with multiple individuals as he attempts to take cover at the front entrance of Casablanca Bar & Grill. When police interviewed Kurtzeborn, he claimed he did not discharge a firearm and stated he was not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal history which includes multiple felony convictions including forgery, and trafficking in stolen identifies. Due to these felony convictions, he is not permitted to possess a firearm in Missouri.

Also charged in the incident is Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 30, of Preston. He is accused of firing the fatal shot that killed a Lake area man who has only been identified in court documents as B.C. The shooting took place Thursday, July 15 in front of Casablanca Bar & Grill around 7:50 p.m.

Court documents state security cameras located on the front of the business captured the majority of the incident. Approximately 10 individuals were seen standing near the front entrance conversing. All individuals appeared to be affiliated with various motorcycle clubs, which mainly consisted of Midwest Drifters and Galloping Goose. As the individuals are speaking, six people associated with the Mongols motorcycle club exit the business through the front entrance. As they are walking through the group consisting of the Galloping Goose and Midwest Drifters club members, a member of the Mongols had a brief exchange in conversation before a large fight broke out. The fight continues for about two minutes. An individual associated with the Mongols motorcycle club attempts to strike a Galloping Goose affiliate with a motorcycle helmet. The Mongols member retrieves a pistol and points it at the Galloping Goose member as the two stand a short distance from each other. The Galloping Goose member, who is believed to be Tonka Way-Con Ponder, retrieves a pistol from his waistband and begins exchanging gunfire with the Mongols member. The Mongois member falls to the ground and is later pronounced dead at the scene. The video also shows Ponder, who was also shot, laying on the front deck of Casablanca reloading his firearm. After he reloaded, a man later identified as T.C. is seen walking on Bagnell Dam Boulevard with both hands in the air. Ponder allegedly fired a shot which strikes T.C. as he is walking away from the bar.

As a result of the original exchange in gunfire, multiple individuals from various motorcycle clubs exchange gunfire from the front entrance of the business and in the middle of the highway as people disperse from the area. During the exchange of gunfire, multiple individuals associated with the motorcycle clubs are shot and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Ponder has been charged with armed criminal action and first degree assault. His bond was set at $100,000. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victims and placed on GPS monitoring. Kurtzeborn’s bond was set at $25,000.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control has taken the lead at the request of the Lake Ozark Police Department in the investigation.