Lake Sun Leader

A Chicago woman was seriously injured when the PWC she was riding hit a Sea Ray Saturday, July 17 at the 7-mile marker on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ahdonnashay Babajas, 31 was driving a 2019 Yamaha PWC in the same area as a 2006 Sea Ray driven by Grant Hesker, of Weldon Spring when they both failed to take evasive action to avoid striking each other.

Babajas was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.