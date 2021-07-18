Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Lake Sun Leader

A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured when he ran the motorcycle he was driving off the road and overturned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Boettcher, 52, was driving a 2000 KTM motorcycle southbound on MO 135, just north of Little Proctor Road at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The accident occurred when he ran off the right side of the road, struck the ground and overturned. He was not wearing a safety device and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by helicopter.