Where the fish are at Lake of the Ozarks

John Neporadny
Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK
The lake level was 659.25, generation of 35,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) to 32,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.1 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures in the eddies.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures on the main channel or on Texas-rigged magnum plastic worms or drop shot rig finesse worms along points 15 to 25 feet deep. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks. White bass: Good on topwater lures around shad schools on the main channel.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on magnum-sized plastic worms, deep-diving crankbaits and jigs along main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along points and bluffs. White bass and hybrids: Good trolling small swimbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent drifting skipjack herring and shad around shad schools.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on magnum-sized plastic worms along main lake points and bluff ends. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 8 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks and bluff ledges or trolling crankbaits on the main channel. Catfish: Good on jigs or drift rigs with cut shad, chicken livers and stink baits along points and bluff ledges

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on magnum-sized plastic worms 15 to 20 feet deep in brush piles. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 7 to 15 feet deep around brush in coves.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Ned rigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms along main and secondary points. White bass: Fair on topwater lures in the mornings or evenings on the main channel. Catfish: Good on shad sides either drifting or jug lining.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures in the evenings or on jigs during mid-day in brush along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on topwater poppers and Roostertails along main lake points. Catfish: Good tight lining cut shad or jugging with live sunfish and goldfish.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs and spoons. Catfish: Good on jigs and cut shad.

Sources: Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.