Preston man charged in deadly shooting

Lake Sun staff

Less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting occurred in Lake Ozark, charges have been filed against one of the men arrested.

On Friday, July 16, Tonka Way-Con Ponder, of Preston was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in Miller County court. His bond was set at $100,000 and he is required to have no contact with the victim(s) as well as be placed on GPS monitoring.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 in front of Casablanca on the Bagnell Dam Strip. Witnesses report a fight broke out before shots were fired. One man died and four others were injured. The names of the victims have not been officially released.

The Lake Sun will continue to provide updates on this case as they become available.