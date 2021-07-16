Lake Ozark turns investigation over to Highway Patrol

Dan Field

City of Lake Ozark

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control has taken the lead at the request of the Lake Ozark Police Department in investigating a shooting on The Strip in Lake Ozark that left one man dead and four others injured Thursday night.

The DDCC is being assisted by the Lake Ozark Police Department and other lake-area law enforcement agencies.

Identities of the deceased man and the those injured have not been released pending further investigation. The injured were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Authorities responded to the area near Casablanca about 7:50 p.m. in response to a bar fight, which quickly escalated into a shooting involving motorcycle gangs (sometimes referred to as motorcycle clubs). LOPD officers were on the scene quickly and were assisted by off-duty law enforcement officers in the area for a conference and several other area agencies.

The on-scene investigation was hampered by pouring rain well past midnight.

The deadly shooting is believed to be the first on The Strip in the history of the community. City officials note the shooting was random and involved rival motorcycle clubs.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation continues.