One dead in shooting at Lake Ozark Strip

Lake Sun Leader

One man is confirmed dead and four other individuals were injured during a shooting Thursday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

According to a press release issued by the City of Lake Ozark, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near Casablanca.

State investigators have been called in to assist Lake Ozark Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Several suspects have been detained as part of the investigation. The shooting is believed to be gang related, and officials say the public should not be concerned about their safety.

The names of the deceased, the injured and the suspects have not been released pending further investigation.

Lake Ozark officials were quick to note that this isolated incident is not the norm for the community.

More information will be released as the investigation develops.