Marine Dealers Association announces kid's swimming program

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association announced that they are working together with some of the lake area swim facilities and existing programs to make funds available to teach swimming lessons to lake area children.

The funds have been made available in Versailles, Osage Beach, and Camdenton and will be available for the next three years.

Mike Kenagy, Executive Director of the Association said, “This is a great way for The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association (LOMDA) to give back to our community and benefit the youth of the lake area”.

Kyle Kelly, board member of the Association said, “With this beautiful lake area that we call home, it’s imperative that our young people know how to swim. This really goes along with LOMDA’s ongoing efforts to increase water safety in our area, by starting with our children”.

To schedule upcoming swim lessons in Osage Beach you may contact Betsy Spica by email at ozarktadpoles@gmail.com. These lessons are held at The Regalia Hotel.