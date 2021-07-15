Highway 5 to be repaved

Joyce L. Miller

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

A project to repave a 2.5-mile stretch of Highway 5 through the heart of Camdenton will be well on its way to completion by this time in 2022.

With a $500,000 Community Development Betterment Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the city is moving forward to pave Highway 5 through Camdenton. The total for the project is expected to be approximately $880,000 by the time the paving is completed. The city has hired Cochran Engineering to overseeing design of the project. Engineering is already underway. Construction is expected to begin on the spring of 2022.

Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker said the project would not have been possible without the grant. Camdenton has been filling potholes and fixing cracks to prolong the life of the roadway. Repaving Highway 5 through the city has been on the to-do list for years. Although the city will have to delay several smaller projects to pay for the paving, the $500,000 grant is an opportunity the city needs to take advantage of, Hooker said.

Highway 5 handles anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 cars a day, depending on the season. It is the busiest road in Camdenton, next to Highway 54.

Hooker said the project will be let out for bid before next spring. The city is hoping to have most of the work done before the start of the summer tourist season in 2022.

“There is going to be some pain involved for motorists but we will make sure the public knows weeks in advance of any delays caused by the construction and we want to be sure our businesses suffer as little disruption as possible,” Hooker said.