5 great swimmin’ holes at the Lake of the Ozarks

It can get downright hot in July at Lake of the Ozarks. Not everyone has easy access to the Lake, so we’ve come up with a few spots that you can get to easily in order to cool off.

Don’t forget to pack a cooler with plenty of cold drinks, snacks and sunscreen. It wouldn't hurt to have a first-aid kit handy and make sure to wear a life jacket. Many of these locations are secluded.

1. Tunnel Dam Whistle Shallows

Located on Route U off West Highway 54 south of Macks Creek in the Edith area, The Whistle is an area of shallows that are part of the three-mile-long "Lake Niangua" created by Tunnel Dam on the upper end of the Big Niangua River. Gravel bars make great base for swimming. Have a picnic or put in with your kayak or canoe here as well.

2. Swinging Bridges

To step back in time and enjoy a summer’s day, travel Swinging Bridges Road for an old-fashioned swim in the creek. The two swinging bridges on this road connect Highway 42 in Miller County, west of Brumley, and Route A in Camden County that leads to Highway 54 in Linn Creek. In addition to the cool historic bridges, these sites — one on the Grand Glaize Creek and the other on Mill Creek — are also great swim spots. The Brumley Auglaize Swinging Bridge is no longer safe for drivers, or even pedestrians so you'll have to pull over and access from a safe area.

3. Coffman Beach

On the North Shore, Coffman Beach Access is a great place to take the family for a swim. Located near the 2.5 mile marker of the Gravois Arm or off Lake Road Y-20 south of Eldon, this Missouri Department of Conservation area offers a picnic area and courtesy dock and boat ramp.

4. McCubbins Point

The Grand Glaze Arm is most well known for Party Cove — which is actually Anderson Hollow Cove at the 3.5 mile marker — but go on past that cove to find quiet serenity in the upper reaches of this arm surrounded by Lake of the Ozarks State Park. McCubbins Point, part of the park’s Fort Leonard Wood Recreation Area, around the 7.5 mile marker is a great place to anchor for a swim. Many coves in that upper part of the arm offer peace and quiet.

5. State Park Public Beach

Lake of the Ozarks State Park also has two great public beaches - Public Beach #1 and Grand Glaize Beach. For swimming, our favorite is PB #1 located near the 9.5 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm or off of Highway 134 by land. It is more secluded than Osage Beach's Grand Glaize Beach. In addition to a protected cove location that’s great for swimming, there’s a marina where you can also rent canoes, kayaks and paddle boats. If you want to stick closer to "home," Grand Glaize Beach is right in the heart of Osage Beach with a marina, picnic area and hiking trails close-by.