Osage Beach PD wins Boots and Badges

Lake Sun Leader

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnered with Osage Beach first responders in hosting the Boots and Badges blood drive.

This friendly competition between the Osage Beach Police Department and the Osage Beach Fire Department was held to help alleviate a critical blood shortage. Donor recruiter Lisa Medley handed off the traveling trophy to the Osage Beach Police Department. It was a tight race with 17 donations coming in to support the police department and 13 in support of the fire department.