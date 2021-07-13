Church opens mini library of western books

Lake Sun Leader

Larry Potts a longtime church member at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie loved to read western books and had a group in church that passed around the books for pleasure. When he passed away and left 240 immaculate western books his wife Deloris contacted the church to see if they wanted his books. The church decided to put together a mini library to honor the memory of Larry Potts and let other people continue to enjoy the books as he had supported during his life time.

The library is located in the front of the church, close to the entrance from Hwy. 5 and is always open and free for anyone that likes to read western books.

Those who wish to visit the library can enjoy the books anytime to honor Larry’s memory. If you have westerns that they would like to let other people enjoy, take some and leave some.