Community engagement meeting held in Lake Ozark

Lake of the Ozarks Council of Governments will be conducting the third meeting for the City of Lake Ozark Comprehensive community engagement. It will be held July 22 at 6 p.m. at Willmore Lodge in Lake Ozark.

The meeting is open to residents, property owners, and business owners in City of Lake Ozark.

Topics that will be discussed is future development on Land Use. Citizen’s participation is highly encouraged to develop a comprehensive plan that expresses the vision, citizens of City of Lake Ozark want to see in the future development.

If you have questions pertaining to the City of Lake Ozark Comprehensive Plan or community engagement meeting or planning efforts email matt.kostelnik@loclg.org.

For more information about the meeting, a copy of the agenda, or for special accommodations, call 573-346-5692