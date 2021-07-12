Cathy Daniels sworn in as new Laurie City Clerk

Vicki Wood

The city of Laurie has a new city clerk after a search conducted by Jeff Hancock, the interim city clerk supplied by Management Partners. Hancock consulted for the city of Laurie for the past sixth months, and conducted interviews resulting in the hiring of Cathy Daniels.

The newly appointed Daniels took the oath of office Tuesday morning, June 6 at the Laurie City Hall. She was sworn in by Mayor Allen Kimberling.

Daniels is a resident of Versailles and the former Morgan County Clerk from 2013 through 2018. She was most recently a marketing specialist for Computer Information Concepts, Inc. Daniels also brings a background of banking with her experience in clerical to the clerk's office, working for both Citizens Bank of Versailles and U.S. Bank. She is married to Corky Daniels of Versailles. They have lived in Versailles for 35 years and have two sons.

Daniels took the oath of office in front of the Laurie Board of Aldermen and Police Chief Mike Neinhaus.