Lake Regional suspends some events

Lake Regional is suspending support groups and some classes held at the hospital until further notice due to high COVID-19 case rates.

The following support groups have been suspended:

· Alzheimer’s Support Group

· Depression Support Group

· Cancer Support Group

· Pulmonary Fibrosis

· Stroke Survivors Support Group

· Weight Management

The following support groups are suspended in person but continue as a private, virtual support group on Facebook. To join, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.

· Amazing MOMS (Breastfeeding Support)

· Better Breathers

· Mended Hearts

In addition, the following classes have been suspended:

· AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED

· Infant CPR

· Wellness classes

· Weight Management

· Stop the Bleed

· AARP Safe Driving

Family Birth Center classes are still occurring. Phase 3 Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation is continuing on an appointment-only basis. To keep up with changes in events, classes and support groups, go to lakeregional.com/events.