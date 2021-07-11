Lake Regional suspends some events
Lake Regional is suspending support groups and some classes held at the hospital until further notice due to high COVID-19 case rates.
The following support groups have been suspended:
· Alzheimer’s Support Group
· Depression Support Group
· Cancer Support Group
· Pulmonary Fibrosis
· Stroke Survivors Support Group
· Weight Management
The following support groups are suspended in person but continue as a private, virtual support group on Facebook. To join, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.
· Amazing MOMS (Breastfeeding Support)
· Better Breathers
· Mended Hearts
In addition, the following classes have been suspended:
· AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED
· Infant CPR
· Wellness classes
· Weight Management
· Stop the Bleed
· AARP Safe Driving
Family Birth Center classes are still occurring. Phase 3 Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation is continuing on an appointment-only basis. To keep up with changes in events, classes and support groups, go to lakeregional.com/events.