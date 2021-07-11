Lake Regional suspends some events

Lake Regional is suspending support groups and some classes held at the hospital until further notice due to high COVID-19 case rates.

The following support groups have been suspended:

·         Alzheimer’s Support Group

·         Depression Support Group

·         Cancer Support Group

·         Pulmonary Fibrosis

·         Stroke Survivors Support Group

·         Weight Management

The following support groups are suspended in person but continue as a private, virtual support group on Facebook. To join, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.

·         Amazing MOMS (Breastfeeding Support)

·         Better Breathers

·         Mended Hearts

In addition, the following classes have been suspended:

·         AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED

·         Infant CPR

·         Wellness classes

·         Weight Management

·         Stop the Bleed

·         AARP Safe Driving

Family Birth Center classes are still occurring. Phase 3 Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation is continuing on an appointment-only basis. To keep up with changes in events, classes and support groups, go to lakeregional.com/events.