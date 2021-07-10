Man drowns after falling into the Lake

Lake Sun Leader

A 98-year old Illinois man drowned on Lake of the Ozarks Friday, July 9 when he fell into the Lake and never resurfaced.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Louis Janowski, of Frankfort, Ill. attempted to lean against a dock post and missed it, falling into the water. The accident occurred around 1:53 p.m. at a home in Kaiser. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. by Camden County Medical Examiner Dee Ballard.

The body was taken to Allen Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton.