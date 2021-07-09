A favorite place for happy hour

Marie Krolikowski

Lake Lifestyles magazine, USA TODAY NETWORK

Meeting the needs of guests has always been the priority for JB Hook’s restaurant, located in Lake Ozark. The restaurant has been a Lake favorite since opening in 1995, and their well-known happy hour continues to attract diners.

“Our happy hour has been going on for about six years,” explained restaurant owner Bruce Elliott. “We offer half-price well drinks, house wines, and select draft beer. There’s a wide variety of half-price appetizers, so we have something for everyone,” he added.

Happy hour is held at various times seven days a week. Live music is offered six days a week. In addition to the regular happy hour, a half-price raw bar is available two days a week. “This includes garlic shrimp, New Orleans BBQ shrimp, shrimp cocktail, peel and eat shrimp, mussels, clams and oysters,” Bruce said.

As the owner, Bruce oversees everything from top to bottom at the restaurant. Making sure his employees have all they need to set them up for success is important. “I enjoy interacting with our guests and getting to share a small part of their lives,” he said. “But mostly I enjoy seeing everyone enjoying themselves.”

While JB Hook’s offers an extensive menu. Bruce said a crowd favorite is still the famous crunchy fingers. Future plans for the restaurant are to continue the high-quality standards it offers in food and service, and to ensure guests create memories that will last a lifetime.

“What makes us stand out, apart from the great food and drinks, is our people,” Bruce explained. “Our friendly staff welcomes you and makes you feel like family. We want our guests to feel like they’ve come home.”