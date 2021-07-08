Hotspot advisory issued for Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun staff

A hotspot advisory has been issued for Camden, Miller and Morgan counties, as well as surrounding areas, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, disease spread from Southwestern Missouri to the Lake of the Ozarks region is expected.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified in many cases and is believed to be contributing to the increase.

Cases in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties are also rising with 38, 41, and 81 respectively in the past week. Forecasted rates in these counties could be more than three times higher in the coming weeks.

Vaccination rates in Miller (21.1%), Morgan (26.5%), and Camden (32.3%) counties are below the state rate of 39.0%. Experts say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

COVID-19 Resources

- Vaccines: MOStopsCovid.com

- At Home & Community Testing: Health.Mo.Gov

Those who choose not to get vaccinated should continue these important public health steps:

- Maintain at least six feet distance from others

- Wear a mask when appropriate

- Avoid others that appear to be sick

- Avoid others if you have COVID symptoms

- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

- Wash your hands

Read the the full advisory at https://health.mo.gov/.../pdf/hotspot-advisory-20210707.pdf