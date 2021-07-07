Camden County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 33% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Camden County has administered more than 28,361 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 6, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 1.19% from the previous week's tally of 28,027 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Camden County, 33% of people living in Camden County are fully vaccinated as of July 6. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 631,510 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of July 6 are Boone County (46%), St. Charles County (45%), St. Louis County (43%), Joplin (42%) and Franklin County (40%).

More:Delta variant spread means Missouri COVID cases may ‘double or triple’ in July

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Camden County as of July 6:

How many people in Camden County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

36% of people in Camden County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 16,457 people

33% of people in Camden County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 15,069 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker online, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

46% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,787,565 people

40% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,419,726 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.