Ha Ha Tonka at night

Lake Sun staff

If you haven’t experienced the wonders of Ha Ha Tonka State Park at night, on July 9 and 10 two special events for families to come out and enjoy a night-time peek at the happenings in the park are being offered.

On July 9, park staff will be leading a Night Hike. For those who have never taken the hike along the Spring Trail, park rangers say you never know what you will come across. Snakes, spiders and frogs are usually in attendance as well as the occasional muskrat and other animals that prefer nocturnal hours.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites adventure-seekers to participate in its Night Hike beginning at 9 p.m. Participants will explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night, and see how their senses compare.

The Night Hike will follow Spring Trail and will reveal who gets up when the sun goes down. Those interested in joining should meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot. To get to the lake parking lot from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue for approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The lake parking lot is on the right.

On July 10, the park will host an evening of stargazing at 9:15 p.m. at the Post Office Shelter. Participants will tour the night skies using a telescope and a new moon, which allows the best opportunity to view fainter and more distant objects.This event will be held weather permitting.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton. To get to the Post Office Shelter from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue approximately 2.3 miles. The Post Office Shelter will be on your left.

For more information about the event, call the park at 573-346-2986.