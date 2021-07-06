Arrest made after authorities locate man

Provied by the Sunrise Beach Police Department

On Sunday, July 5, an officer with the Sunrise Beach Police Department recieved a complaint from a citizen that another male had thrown an explosive at him and them exposed him to bear spray.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the victim and left him to be treated by the Sunrise Beach Fire Department. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle but was unable to locate the suspect. Hours later, a Sunrise Beach officer located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Center and placed on a 24-hour hold. The suspect has been charged and is being held on a no bond warrant in Camden County.