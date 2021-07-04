Woman seriously injured in ATV accident

Lake Sun Leader

A St. Peters woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after her leg was struck while riding in an ATV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marshall Alexandria, 26, was riding in a 2018 Polaris Ranger driven by Muatasim Ali, 28, of St. Charles when the vehicle made an abrupt left turn causing it to overturn. The woman stuck her right leg outside of the vehicle resulting in injury. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.

The accident was reported July 3 at 2:55 p.m. at Flowers Point and Georgene Road in Camden County.