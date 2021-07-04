Teacher of the Year recognized at Macks Creek schools

Submitted content

Mrs. Carrin Ketchum and Ms. Kristy Eidson were honored at the 63rd annual Macks Creek Alumni Banquet held on June 26. Mrs. Ketchum was selected as the Macks Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year and Ms. Eidson as the High School Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Ketchum has been in outstanding service at Macks Creek Elementary for the past four years. She began her career as a preschool teacher before serving as the first-grade teacher for the past two years. As she shared with the Lake Sun's Joyce Miller in a May 3, 2021 article, this "first-grade teacher’s philosophy is simple…children learn when they are having fun so each day in her classroom in Macks Creek, she focuses on making learning exciting and engaging to keep young minds engaged and interested. And that’s no easy task with a class full of active and inquisitive six and seven-year-olds." Mrs. Ketchum went on to share, she accomplishes this by interspersing "games and multi-sensory activities" throughout her lessons. Mrs. Ketchum has been married for 23 years. She and her husband have college-aged twins. She enjoys hanging out with her family, camping, kayak fishing, reading and crafting in her spare time.

Ms. Eidson has been a highly-valued member of Macks Creek High School for the past 11 years. She has served as the counselor and most recently as the Business and Spanish teacher. As a teacher, she aspires to challenge students to excel in learning and thinking. She tries to build student confidence and interest in the subjects she teaches while ensuring the classroom is a safe place where students respect themselves and each other. Her goal as a teacher is to go back to her experience as a student at Macks Creek School — to foster a love of learning and academic confidence and excellence in her students. In her spare time, Kristy loves spending time with her son, Calvin, visiting family, traveling, reading, walking, and gardening.